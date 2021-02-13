KARACHI: Sindh government has decided to solve the garbage issue in the city as it plans to utilize it for producing electricity, which would not only help in overcoming power shortage and but would also help in lifting heaps of trash from the city’s roads, ARY NEWS reported.

The announcement was made by the provincial Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh as he spoke during the ARY NEWS programme, Bakhabar Savera.

“We have decided to launch an eco-friendly project for the production of electricity in Karachi,” he said adding that a feasibility report in this regard would be presented to Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah within the next two weeks.

Imtiaz Shaikh said that the city produces around 8,000 to 10, 000 tons of garbage on daily basis, which could help in producing 200 megawatts of electricity. “Four power plants, each of 50 megawatts, will be installed in the city for power generation,” the minister said.

“This process would pave way for an environment-friendly method to dump the city’s waste,” the provincial energy minister said adding that in the next phase, the project could be extended to other parts of the province.

