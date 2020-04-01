Sindh govt establishes new graveyard in Karachi for coronavirus victims

KARACHI: Sindh government has established a new graveyard in Karachi to bury the victims of coronavirus as the provincial death tally reached nine on Wednesday, ARY NEWS reported.

The government has allocated a land at Link Road- a road connecting Super Highway and National Highway in the city- for the graveyard. It spans over 80 acres of land and would only be used to bury those who would die from coronavirus.

The first coronavirus victim has been buried in the graveyard.

It is pertinent to mention here that overall 230 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Karachi with most cases reported from Saddar locality of the city, shows a Sindh health department report obtained by ARY NEWS on Wednesday.

According to area-wise count of the cases, 64 virus cases have reported from Saddar, followed by 58 from Gulshan-e-Iqbal area of the city.

Nazimabad locality reported 35 confirmed cases other than 17 cases from Gulberg, 15 from Jamshed Town and 10 from Malir area.

Site Area, Gadap, Korangi and Landhi areas have reported two virus cases each.

The department’s data shows that men were mostly affected from the virus as they comprise 64.18 percent patients affected from it while the remaining 35.82 percent were women patients.

Giving a district wise breakdown of the cases, the report showed that the district East topped in the cases with reporting 14 percent cases followed by 13 and 11 percent cases respectively in district Central and South.

District West and Malir reported two percent cases each while the Korangi district reported least one percent cases.

According to the health department, no case was reported from the city during the last 12 hours.

