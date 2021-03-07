Sindh announces to fill 2,130 vacant posts in health department

KARACHI: The Sindh Health Department has announced to recruit 2,130 new lady health workers on vacant posts this year.

This was decided in a meeting chaired by the Provincial Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho in Karachi on Saturday.

The meeting was informed that 20,446 lady health workers and seventy supervisors were performing their duties in various parts of the province.

The meeting decided that lady health workers would be retired by the age of 50 and new appointments should take place at the age of 20-30 years.

Last month, Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani announced the recruitment of as many as 37,000 new teachers.

“Sindh Cabinet has approved the recruitment policy to hire around 37000 teachers through IBA Sukkur,” he tweeted.

37,000 teachers will be recruited over a period of three years in three phases.

The committee recommended that the post of primary school teacher (PST) be upgraded from BS-9 to BS-14 with graduation in second division set as qualification threshold for the post.

