Sindh govt signals resolution of IGP transfer issue: sources

KARACHI: The federal and Sindh governments have made progress in talks for resolving the issue related to the transfer of Inspector General Police (IGP) Dr Kaleem Imam, sources told ARY News on Sunday.

The progress was made in a meeting held between Sindh governor Imran Ismail and Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah today.

During the meeting, Ismail said that the federal government wants to move forward with its stakeholders in the province. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan wants inclusion of all representatives for the resolution of issues.

They have also exchanged views on matters related to mutual interests and law and order situation of Sindh. The political high-ups have also discussed the transfer of the Sindh IGP Dr Kaleem Imam. It is pertinent to mention here that the governor was given a task to contact the provincial government over the IGP issue.

Read: Sindh opposition parties decide to rigid stance over IGP removal

CM Shah apprised the governor regarding the decision of the Sindh cabinet. Sources privy to CM House said that the issue of Sindh IGP’s transfer will be resolved soon.

Earlier on February 7, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail had denied reports of appointing Mushtaq Mahar as inspector general of police (IGP) in the province.

Talking exclusively with ARY News, Imran Ismail clarified that the federal government has not finalized any name for the coveted post of the IGP.

Earlier in the day, sources had claimed that after weeks of wrangling between the federal and provincial governments over the appointment of a new police chief in Sindh, the former had finally agreed on the name of Mushtaq Mahar for the coveted post of inspector general of police (IGP).

