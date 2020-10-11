Sindh Govt. imposes immediate ban on pillion riding in Karachi

KARACHI: The Sindh government has imposed immediate ban on pillion riding in Karachi for one month, citing provincial home department, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to a notification issued by Sindh Home Department the ban has been imposed on pillion riding under section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code.

Pillion riding has been banned to maintain law and order situation, home department said.

However, women, senior citizens and media persons will be exempted from the ban on pillion riding, according to the home department. Children under the age of 12 will also be exempted from the prohibition.

The home department has said that after incidents of hand grenade attacks and targeted killings in the city, the ban has been imposed on pillion riding on recommendation of the law enforcement agencies i.e. police and rangers.

In order to maintain law and order situation, the Sindh government had earlier imposed a ban on pillion riding for 9th and 10th of Muharram across the province.

Comments

comments