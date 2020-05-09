KARACHI: Sindh government Spokesperson Murtaza Wahab on Saturday announced that provincial govt has decided to establish an infectious disease hospital in Karachi to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic, ARY News reported.

Murtaza Wahab said that the 400-bed hospital will be made functional soon to fight the cases related to the pandemic.

“This will be the first of its kind institute for infectious diseases in Pakistan,” he added.

He said the hospital would be used to treat not only coronavirus (COVID-19) infected patients under the best available equipment and medication but also be available for the treatment of other infectious diseases.

Minister for Health Sindh, Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho on Friday has said that govt has established a coronavirus testing laboratory in Larkana. Azra Pechuho added that the lab is looking to increase the number of tests to 350 per day till the coming week.

She also announced that a similar laboratory will be setup in the city of Nawabshah in the next phase of Sindh’s efforts against coronavirus.

