Sindh govt decides against closing isolation facility at Karachi Expo Centre over third Covid wave

KARACHI: The Sindh Health Department on Wednesday decided against completely shutting down the Karachi Expo Centre’s field isolation facility that was established last year for the treatment of coronavirus patients in the province, ARY News reported.

The health department has also formed a six-member committee to take a final decision regarding closing the field isolation centre or continue with the isolation facility over the third Covid wave.

The Sindh government earlier had decided to temporarily shut down the Field Isolation Center in Karachi following a reduction in new Covid-19 cases.

The 1,200-bed Expo Centre field isolation facility was inaugurated on April 2, 2020.

A statement issued by the Sindh Health Department said that a field isolation center was set up at the Expo center in the early days of the outbreak.

A total of 2,300 patients were brought into the isolation center, 1,170 of whom were placed in the intensive care unit while about 200 succumbed to the virus.

Sindh covid cases

As many as 6 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,448 and 256 new cases emerged when 9,964 tests were conducted.

Read more: Sindh govt to establish coronavirus field hospital at Karachi Expo Centre

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Wednesday. He added that 6 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4,448 that constituted 1.7 percent death rate.

Mr. Shah said that 9,964 samples were tested which detected 256 cases that constituted 2.6 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 3,106,622 tests have been conducted against which 260,405 cases were diagnosed, of them 96.7 percent or 251,673 patients have recovered, including 142 overnight.

