Sindh govt announces to convert Karachi’s Central into model district    

KARACHI: Sindh government on Sunday announced to make district Central, one of the biggest districts of Karachi, into a model constituency, ARY NEWS reported quoting provincial Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah.

During his visit to the district, the minister said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto has directed them to release funds aimed at improving the situation in the area.

“We will adopt a proper mechanism so that there will be no litter in the district besides also resolving issues pertaining to sewerage and dilapidated road infrastructure,” Nasir Shah said. “Soon a change in the district Central will be witnessed on the ground,” he added.

Acknowledging issues of non-payment of salaries to the employees serving in the district, he announced to resolve them besides also strengthening the tax system.

While terming Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and other parties as stakeholders in the city, Nasir Hussain Shah said that they wanted to work jointly with them for the progress of the metropolis.

He welcomed political activity in the city but warned against any attempt to promote divisions on the basis of ethnic lines. “We are trying to serve the city despite receiving fewer funds from the incumbent federal government,” the provincial minister claimed.

Earlier on Saturday, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah inaugurated a newly constructed Sandspit Road along the city’s scenic coastline.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the Sandspit Road, he said the road built at a cost of Rs456 million will facilitate picnickers who flock to the beach for recreational purposes. Its adjoining roads will also be constructed soon, he announced.

CM Murad said a parking lot where at least 200 vehicles can be parked is also being built.

Manora, a famous picnic spot, had been deserted due to a lack of facilities, he said. In addition to the road, he added, a concrete wall has been erected along it to stop sea intrusion.

The chief ministers maintained that the provincial government has been working for the uplift of the port city and vowed to make the newly formed Keamari district a model one.

