Sindh culture department decides to shutdown Khanabadosh Writers’ Cafe

HYDERABAD: Sindh Culture Department has decided to close famous Khanabadosh Writers’ Cafe in Hyderabad over non-payment of rent, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, the Sindh Culture Department Director-General through its lawyer has a sent legal notice to the management of Cafe Khanabadosh.

The Sindh culture department maintained that cafe Khanabadosh was given to civil society on rent in 2015. The Cafe Khanabadosh didn’t pay rent from last 4 years and is a defaulter of Rs4.4 million.

It must be noted that Khanabadosh Cafe was inaugurated in 2015 by Sindh’s renowned activist and academic, Amar Sindhu.

The cafe is located in the premises of the Sindh Museum and was obtained on rent from the Sindh culture department, comprises a small hall with a public park stretching to its entrance. The seating arrangement is available both indoors and outdoors. It remains open from 11 am to 11 pm. Writers, poets and intellectuals are offered concessionary services.

Inside the hall, a small wall-mounted bookshelf contains collections of novelists and poets, such as Orhan Pamuk, Fyodor Dostoyevsky, Nafisa Haji, Forugh Farrokhzad, Faiz Ahmed Faiz, Jigar Muradabadi, Mir Anees and Mohsin Naqvi, among others. Also noticeably placed are Shah Jo Risalo and the works of Sachal Sarmast, Shah Sachal Sami, Baba Fareed and Bulleh Shah.

The photographs decorated on the walls of Maulana Rumi, Simone de Beauvoir, Najeed Mehfooz, Jean Paul Sartre, Edward Said, Shaikh Ayaz, Nizar Qabani, Amrita Pritam, Faiz and Arundhati Roy also provide some inspiration.

