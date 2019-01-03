Sindh govt likely to curtail IGP’s powers  

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister’s Adviser on Information Murtaza Wahab convened a inter-ministerial committee meeting on January 9 to review the police powers, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Withdrawal of different powers from IGP, procedure for transfers, postings and promotions in the police force will be discussed in the meeting.

The meeting will also discuss various measures to improve the progress and morale of the Sindh police.

The ministerial meeting will finalise a draft bill in connection with reforms in the police force and after the approval of the provincial assembly the bill will turn into a law.

Earlier on September 7, 2017, the PPP-led Sindh government had suffered a blow as the Sindh High Court annulled its decision to send provincial police chief AD Khawaja packing. The court allowed the police chief to continue his office.

The bench, in its short order, set aside the government notification for relieving Khawaja from the IGP office, ruling that the provincial government could not remove an IGP sans any justification.

The court also made it mandatory for the government to follow the verdict in Anita Turab case under which an IGP could not be removed from his post before completion of three years of his tenure.

Comments

comments