Sindh minister announces reopening of marriage halls

KARACHI: Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussian Shah on Tuesday announced that marriage halls will reopen from June 11 across the province, ARY News reported.

He announced the decision during a meeting with the delegation Sindh Traders Action Committee.

Nasir Shah assured the delegation the provincial government will allow the reopening of marriage halls for limited gatherings from June 11 (Friday).

During the meeting, the traders demanded to end the two-day closure of business in a week.

The Sindh minister also extended the mandatory vaccination time of traders from 15 days to one month. Shah assured Karachi-based traders that he will raise the issue of two weekly holidays in the meeting of the Sindh Task Force.

Sindh government has allowed restaurants to remain open for outdoor dining until midnight, Shah told traders and assured them that government will withdraw all FIRs registered against traders in violation of Covid-19 SOPs.

Sindh Home Department on Monday notified that the businesses will remain open in the province till 08:00 in the evening.

The businesses will remain closed in Karachi on Friday and Sunday, according to the government notification. “Corona vaccination will be mandatory for all those working at shops and markets,” the home department announced.

In an order issued regarding the corona SOPs, provincial home department announced to keep the marriage halls closed in Sindh. The government, however, allowed upto 150 guests in outdoor marriage functions.

All educational institutions from 9th class to 12th will be opened from Monday (today).

Bakeries and milk shops have been allowed to remain open till 12:00 in midnight.

The ban on Gyms and indoor games will be continued, as the shrines, cinemas, theatres and the parks.

