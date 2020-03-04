Sindh govt clears the air about matric, intermediate exams

KARACHI: Sindh government has announced to organise matriculation and intermediate examinations as per schedule, said a notification released by the provincial education department on Wednesday.

The notification read that the education boards are bound to issue admit cards and enrollment identities to the students of matriculation and intermediate.

Secretary Boards said that holidays in schools across Sindh were announced in view of the coronavirus cases, however, no delay will be made in examinations.

He ordered education boards to ensure timely issuance of admit cards and examination schedule to the students. Moreover, the matric board announced to commence exams from March 16.

It is to be mentioned here that Sindh had announced the closure of educational institutions in the province till March 13 amid fears of spreading of the deadly virus.

Talking in ARY News talk show ‘Bakhabar Sawera’, Sindh’s Education Minister Saeed Ghani said that the apprehension of breaking out of coronavirus in academic institutions still persists. The diagnosis of the disease required monitoring of a suspected case for two weeks, he said.

The education minister, however, said that no further extension in school holidays will be announced.

Later, the Sindh government had also taken strict action and suspended the registration of several schools in Karachi over violating the orders of province-wide school closure.

Registrar Private Schools visited parts of the city to review the implementation of the provincial government’s closure orders and suspended the registration of 20 private schools in Karachi.

The Sindh govt had also suspended the registration of 40 schools across the city. Director General (DG) Private Schools Mansoob Siddiqui visited parts of the city to review the implementation of the provincial government’s closure orders and suspended the registration of those found opened. He visited Korangi, Landhi, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Nazimabad and North Karachi areas.

He also directed the chairman board of secondary education to take action against all those schools found guilty of violating the orders.

