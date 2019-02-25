Sindh government promotes several officers to grade 18 from grade 17

KARACHI: The government of Sindh on Monday notified appointment of different senior officers who were recently promoted to grade 18, ARY News reported.

According to the notification, Shumaila Shakeel Siddiqui has been appointed as Deputy Director Sindh Higher Education Commission, whereas Rashid Hussain has been appointed as Deputy Secretary Department of Education.

Raza Muhammad Siddiqui has been appointed as Deputy Secretary Minerals, while Muhammad Qasim Chang has been named as the new Deputy Secretary Trade and Industries.

In the Culture and Tourism department, Abdul Ghaffar Shaikh has been appointed as the new Deputy Secretary whereas Muhammad Naseem Siddiqui has been assigned the charge of Deputy Secretary Auqaf.

Saleem Ahmed has been appointed as Deputy Secretary Health whereas Syed Shehzad Ahmed has been appointed as Secretary Social Welfare Department.

On the other hand, Muhammad Salahuddin Shafi has been appointed as Deputy Secretary Wildlife Department while Farid Ahmed Mughal as Deputy Secretary Agriculture Department.

