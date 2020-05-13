Sindh govt, opposition sit together to decide on SA session  

KARACHI: Sindh government on Wednesday sat with the opposition parties in the province to devise a strategy pertaining to convening the provincial assembly session, ARY NEWS reported.

The meeting of the parliamentary groups of the four parties was held at the residence of Opposition Leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi.

Provincial ministers Nasir Hussain Shah, Imtiaz Shaikh and Saeed Ghani represented Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in the meeting while Haleem Adil Shaikh and Firdous Shamim Naqvi attended it on behalf of PTI.

Kanwar Naveed Jamil led the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) delegation in the meeting while Parliamentary leader of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) Hasnain Mirza also attended it.

The meeting mulled over issues pertaining to convening Sindh Assembly session and halting defamatory remarks against the provincial authorities fighting COVID-19 in the province.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sindh province is leading with most coronavirus cases in the province as it recorded 731 new coronavirus cases during the past 24 hours, bringing the provincial tally of Covid-19 positive cases to 13341, according to Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

In his regular video message on the coronavirus situation, Murad Ali Shah said that 16 more people have died in Sindh from coronavirus over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 234.

He said 4,223 tests were conducted during the previous 24 hours against which 731 came back positive. He added 606 people recovered from the disease, taking the number of recoveries to 2,835.

Murad Ali Shah said that 585 news case have emerged from Karachi today. He said 10,272 patients are under treatment, including 8840 in home isolation, while 919 are being kept at isolation centres and 513 at different hospitals.

