Sindh govt to pay 65 percent monthly pension over incomplete docs

KARACHI: Sindh government on Tuesday announced to facilitate the retired employees from the provincial services, giving 65 percent of monthly pension to them over incomplete documents, ARY NEWS reported.

The decision was announced by the accountant general Sindh, who said that the retired employees would be able to receive 65 percent of their monthly pension amount even if their pension documents are incomplete.

He said that the pensioners had to face difficulties in receiving their pensions due to incomplete documents.

“The pensioners will be able to take advantage from this facility till one year,” he said the process would help them to complete their documentation process within a year.

In September this year, Punjab government took the step for the relief of retired employees, who have been waiting to receive their pending pensions.

Read More: Pakistan Post announces debit card facility for pensioners

As per details, the provincial government ordered all departments to send details of their respective outstanding pension cases to the Chief Minister office by Sep 30.

All concerned authorities were directed to resolve pending cases by the Sep 31 deadline, sources said.

On the special instruction of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, all departments are obliged to follow pension rules to avoid the delay. In all upcoming retirements of government employees, the documents for pension provision would be prepared a year before and will be sent to the audit officer six months prior to the retirement date, as per pension rules.

Moreover, the authorities were asked to submit a monthly report about the disposal of pending pension cases to the CM office.

Comments

comments