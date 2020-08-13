Sindh govt announces pillion riding ban from tonight across province

KARACHI: Sindh government on Thursday announced to impose a pillion riding ban in the province on the eve of Independence Day, ARY NEWS reported.

Announcing the ban, the additional chief secretary home, said that the restriction will come into force from tonight and will remain effective till August 15.

It is pertinent to mention here that a day before, the Sindh government imposed a ban on pillion riding for 9th and 10th of Muharram across the province in order to maintain law and order situation and avoid any untoward incident.

According to a notification issued by the provincial home department, the ban has been imposed under section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code.

“The ban shall not be applicable to women, children below the age of 12 years, senior citizens, journalists, personnel of law enforcement agencies and security agencies in uniform and employees of the essential services,” read the statement.

The ban has also been placed on public display of weapons, aerial firing and gathering of five or more people apart from Muharram’s procession.

