‘Sindh govt backing power theft activities in province’

ISLAMABAD: Federal Ministry for Power on Sunday blamed the Sindh government for backing certain influential people in electricity theft activities, ARY NEWS reported.

“Sindh government not only supported some influential people in the province in power theft activities but it also created hindrances in registering cases against them,” the spokesman of the power ministry said after the provincial authorities blamed the federal government for carrying out 18 hours load shedding in some parts of the province.

The spokesman said that the province did not support the power distribution companies in their legal actions. “They neglected the national interest,” he blamed and said that electricity is neither produced free of cost nor it could be provided without paying any charges.

We carry out load management on the basis of power theft and it is carried out irrespective of any discrimination on the basis of an area, caste, and color, said the official of power division.

He said that they have enough electricity in their system and could provide uninterrupted supply to the provincial areas if power theft is eliminated.

It is pertinent to mention here that -K-Electric has come under fire during the past days after citizens faced hours-long load shedding in the metropolis amid sweltering heat and COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the power distribution company, Karachi is being subjected to scheduled load shedding for load management. However, long spells of power cuts continuing unabated say otherwise.

NEPRA also took notice of the unabated load shedding in the city and formed a four-member team after its online hearing on the matter to review the load shedding situation in the city.

