Sindh govt plans to recruit pricing magistrates to overcome inflation

KARACHI: Sindh government on Friday decided to recruit price controlling magistrates aimed at intensifying action against hoarders and rising commodities’ prices, ARY NEWS reported.

Speaking on the matter, the provincial Minister for Agriculture Ismail Rahu said that initially an approval would be taken from the provincial cabinet and then the jobs for pricing magistrates would be advertised in the newspapers.

“We are also preparing a strong mechanism for overcoming hoarding mafia,” the minister said adding that all steps were aimed at controlling commodities’ prices and discourage hoarders.

He further said that they had already mobilized the special magistrates, commissioners and deputy commissioners for action against hoarders.

On Tuesday, the Federal Cabinet Committee meeting to discuss a comprehensive inflation control mechanism was presided over by the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan concluded in Islamabad.

Major decisions were also undertaken in the meeting, perhaps the biggest being the formal approval of a Rs 15 billion ‘relief package’ for the impoverished and middle-class citizenry of Pakistan.

According to details, the Prime Minister addressed the attendees stating that the general public was already under duress due to the rising rate of inflation in the country and more weight cannot be added to their burden.

Prime Minister Imran Khan rejected proposed gas and electricity price hikes.

The premier also postponed the plan of sugar import brought forth by the economic committee on commerce (ECC) whilst the cabinet ruled in the favour of stopping sugar exports. The premier was heard saying that he would not let the people suffer due to sugar and basic commodity shortages.

