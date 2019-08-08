Sindh govt announces public holidays for Eid-ul-Azha

KARACHI: Sindh government on Thursday announced four public holidays on account of Eid-ul-Azha 2019, said a notification issued here, ARY News reported.

The notification issued here Thursday says “the government of Sindh has been pleased to declare 12th to 15th July, 2019 (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) as public holidays on the occasion of Holy Festival of Eid-ul-Azha throughout province of Sindh for all office, autonomous, semi-autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils under the administrative control of Sindh except essential services.”

Earlier, the federal government had announced four public holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha with effect from August 12th.

It must be noted that Eid-ul-Adha will be celebrated on August 12 (Monday) around the country.

