Bilawal announces 25pc raise in Sindh govt employees salaries

MARDAN: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday termed the fiscal year budget 2021-22 presented by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government as “anti-people”, ARY News reported.

Addressing a public meeting here in Mardan, the PPP chairman lashed out at the Pakistan Tehreek-ieInsaf (PTI) over the price hike, growing unemployment and poverty in the country. He also criticized the government for only a 10pc rise in salaries of government employees.

The government should have increased salaries to a maximum level amid worldwide pandemic and rising inflation in the country, he said and added that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) led Sindh government will provide maximum relief to the people of Sindh in the upcoming provincial budget 2021-22.

“Sindh government will raise salaries and pensions of the employees in the upcoming fiscal year 2021-22 budget by 20 to 25 percent,” announced Bilawal.

Speaking on the upcoming AJK election, the PPP leader accused the PTI government of pre-poll rigging in the AJK elections with the help of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan, who is a leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

“PPP has reservations over the electoral list of AJK prepared by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP),” he said, adding that “AJK prime minister was involved in the manipulation of AJK electoral list.”

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also claimed that PPP will form the government in AJK.

