Sindh receives fresh list of people who returned from Iran

KARACHI: Federal agencies have dispatched new list of 13000 people to provincial governments who recently returned to the country, ARY News reported on Monday.

The government of Sindh has received a new list of the pilgrims recently returned from Iran, official sources said.

The new list have details of the persons recently returned from the neighboring country to Pakistan.

The list includes data of the persons including their identity cards, contact numbers and other details, according to sources.

Provincial education minister Saeed Ghani earlier said that around 14,000 people have returned from Iran to Pakistan including a large number of pilgrims from Sindh.

It is to be mentioned here that Sindh has announced closure of its educational institutions till March 13 amid fears of spreading of the deadly coronavirus.

Balochistan province, bordering Iran, has also announced holidays in academic institutions till March 15 as a precautionary measure to avoid the virus outbreak.

Pakistan has also sealed its border with Iran, which is badly hit by the outbreak that has claimed over 50 lives in the country.

Pakistan has set up isolation wards along its Iran border and Chaman border crossing with Afghanistan for monitoring of suspected patients of coronavirus.

