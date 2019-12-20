Sindh govt announces to release protesting teachers in Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh government on Friday announced to release teachers, arrested earlier in the day after they tried to move towards the Chief Minister House to stage a protest demo for their demands in Karachi, ARY NEWS reported.

The announcement was made by the provincial government spokesman and Adviser to CM Sindh on Law and Environment Affairs Murtaza Wahab.

The spokesman approached the police officials and directed them to release all the arrested teachers. Soon after directives issued from the provincial authorities, the district office bearers of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) also reached the police station, where teachers were held in the custody.

Wahab also directed the local leadership of the party to ensure release of all the teachers under their supervision.

Earlier in the day, police resorted to heavy tear gas shelling and baton-charged protesting teachers outside Karachi Press Club (KPC).

The teachers were heading towards the CM House to lodge their protest when they were stopped by law enforcement agencies.

Read More: Sindh’s contract teachers call off protest till tomorrow

The rally was stopped at Arts Council roundabout as the police blocked road linking to the Sindh Assembly building.

Failing to negotiate with the incensed teachers, police baton-charged and also used water cannon to disperse them. Tear gas shells were fired to disperse the crowd, who pelted stones at the police.

As a result, around 50 teachers were taken into custody including female teachers by Sindh police while no case has been registered against them.

Moreover, the teachers announced to continue protesting outside the Karachi Press Club until their demands are not met.

