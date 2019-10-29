Govt releases funds to DMCs, Sindh CM on Karachi cleanliness drive

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday said that the provincial government has released funds to the district municipal corporations (DMCs) for the continuation of cleanliness drive across the Karachi, ARY News reported.

CM Murad Ali Shah made the announcement while chairing an important session in Karachi today to review the progress of Karachi cleanliness drive.

The chief minister said, “We need to continue the cleanliness work on a permanent basis. The repair work of the vehicles belonging to different DMCs will be started soon. It is the prior responsibility of DMCs to clear garbage from outside the houses and streets.”

“Funds allocated for the DMCs have been released today for the tractors and other related machinery. The municipal corporation must start the cleanliness tasks now.”

“Can someone tell me the reason behind strike in East and South zones on October 22? We don’t need such contractors who can blackmail the authorities.”

While taking the notice over the issue, the chief minister issued directives to the Sindh Solid Waste Management Authority (SSWMA) authorities to take strict action against the responsible persons.

CM Shah censured that the provincial authorities cannot close eye on the issues as it is not an unpaid task. He hinted to dissolve the agreement with the companies which failed to dispose of garbage across the metropolis.

