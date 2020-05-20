KARACHI: Leader of Opposition in Sindh Assmbly, Firdous Shamim Naqvi, on Wednesday alleged that the provincial government repeatedly violating the constitution, ARY News reported.

Talking to media in Sindh High Court premises, PTI leader demanded of the prime minister to impose financial emergency in Sindh under Article 235 of the constitution.

Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani has failed to prove himself truthful and trustworthy, Naqvi said.

“We have now taken the matter to the court, which has to decide the matter”, he said.

Sindh including Karachi is passing through an era of abject poverty, he said.

“Imposition of governor’s rule in Sindh is the demand of people so as I am talking for the governor’s rule in the province,” PTI leader said.

It is to be mentioned here that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh on Tuesday demanded of the federal government to impose governor’s rule and financial emergency in Sindh.

Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi had asked the federal government to intervene in Sindh.

He said that provincial assembly of Sindh was scheduled to meet on Wednesday, but now the session has been postponed again.

Agha Siraj Durrani has proved that he is speaker of the PPP and not of the custodian of Sindh Assembly, the opposition leader said.

The opposition in the Sindh Assembly also took a strong exception to the decision of Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani to reschedule the opposition-requisitioned session of the provincial assembly from 20th May to 3rd June, 2020.

Comments

comments