‘Sindh govt to restore Empress Market’s iconic tower’

Karachi Empress Market

KARACHI: Murtaza Wahab, adviser to the Sindh chief minister on Law and Environment, took to Twitter on Monday to announce the Sindh government’s plans to restore the “majestic building” of Karachi’s Empress Market into its original shape.

He revealed the area surrounding the iconic tower would be turned into a green zone and a park to complement the closeby Jahangir Park in downtown Saddar.

Murtaza Wahab said the building has already been illuminated, which “looks pretty”.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in a telephonic conversation with Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar had earlier agreed for the revival of Karachi’s old buildings into their “original shape.”

He directed the mayor to supervise the renovation of Empress Market so that it could be maintained in its original shape. He expressed determination that Karachi will be beautified to the extent that people across the world will come to visit the city.

