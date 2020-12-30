Sindh govt retrieves vehicles from officials who kept it illegally

KARACHI: Sindh local government department has announced Wednesday it reinstated all the officers it suspended after they illegitimately kept the hold of government vehicles that were to be returned to the government, ARY News reported.

Fearing legal action, at least five government officials ranging from grade 11- to 17 have returned the vehicles they had previously kept in custody illegally.

Following their disregard of earlier instructions by the government, the department suspended them and warned of strict legal measures to which five officers have given up the vehicles to the concerned department.

According to the latest development as announced by local bodies department notification, the five officials have been reinstated on their services effective immediately.

It may be noted that the cars were assigned to elected local body representatives but as soon as their tenure concluded, the cars were to be returned to the transport pool, but on the contrary, the government officials instead kept the hold of those cars and used them illegally.

The notification also said that in response to their transgression, censure has been served to them which is recorded in their dossiers.

READ Ex district administrators refuse to return govt vehicles even after months

Earlier it was also reported that despite two and a half months since leaving offices, the erstwhile Sindh local government officials have not returned government vehicles provided to them while the committee formed to retrieve the vehicles fails at it, too.

Administrators of six districts flouted the government instructions and have yet to return the cars that they do not own and that were to be returned soon after leaving the office. While on the other hand, the committee constituted to reclaim the cars have not lodged a complaint against them as well.

