Sindh govt devises strategy to deal rising coronavirus cases

KARACHI: Sindh government has prepared its strategy to deal with rising number of coronavirus patients in the province as the tally crossed 350 confirmed cases on Saturday, ARY NEWS reported citing sources.

The authorities devised a two-pronged strategy to deal with the virus as only patients with severe symptoms would be quarantined at the hospitals in case of the government faces short of spaces.

“Others who are declared out of danger will be isolated at their homes. However, police will be deployed at their homes to keep a watch on their movement,” said the sources.

They said that neither the patient would be allowed to meet anyone nor any visitors could visit the home.

They further said that virus panic has gripped the masses to an extent that anyone having normal cough and flu symptoms is also approaching hospitals and demanding to test them for the virus.

It is pertinent to mention here that 90 new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were detected in Sindh on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 357 in Sindh and 666 in Pakistan.

Sindh Minister for Health and Population Welfare Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho said so far 2,700 tests have been carried out for COVID-19 in the province, of these tests, 101 were declared as positive in Karachi, one in Hyderabad and 255 in Sukkur where pilgrims took tests for the disease after returning from Iran via Taftan.

This has brought the total number of cases in Sindh to 357, she said, adding out of these cases two have fully recovered and discharged in Karachi and one patient in Hyderabad while one patient passed away.

