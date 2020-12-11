Sindh govt to send cases of corrupt SBCA officials to NAB

KARACHI: Sindh government has decided to launch a probe against Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) officials involved in allowing 317 illegal housing structures in the city, ARY NEWS reported on Friday.

According to details, the illegal structures have been identified by a five-member team of the provincial local government department and in the first phase of the action, the provincial authorities would launch a probe against officials allegedly involved in allowing 317 illegal housing structures.

After the report of the first committee, a separate body, under the local government officials, would identify the SBCA officials involved in allowing such structures.

The authority’s officials have been blamed for receiving hefty bribes in return for allowing illegal structures in the city. The sources said that the cases of the SBCA officials would be sent to the NAB and anti-corruption department for further action against them.

It is pertinent to mention here that on August 26, the Sindh government formed a committee to review the Sindh Building Control Authority’s (SBCA) affairs and monitor the issuance of permits for construction of high-rises and approval of maps by it.

The committee was constituted with the approval of Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

The local government secretary headed the committee comprising nine members and was tasked to review and monitor the authority’s matters, including grant of permits for high-rises and approval of maps by the SBCA.

