Smart lockdown in Karachi’s COVID-19 hotspots lifted

KARACHI: Sindh government has decided to lift smart lockdown from COVID-19 hotspots in Karachi from tonight, ARY NEWS reported on Thursday.

The smart lockdown in any part of the city will be enforced in the future on the basis of the health advisory.

The deadline for a 14-day smart lockdown in 39 union councils of the city will expire tonight and district administration has decided against immediate extension in the lockdown.

The Commissioner Karachi has also handed over the authority to impose lockdown in the city to concerned deputy commissioners on the recommendation of the health advisory.

The DCs would also take stakeholders into confidence over the move.

Moreover, the business community has also announced to reopen their shops in district South from tomorrow after the decision to lift lockdown was made

It is pertinent to mention here that in light of the steep spike in Covid-19 cases, coronavirus hotspots in Karachi underwent complete locked down from 7:00 pm on June 18.

Read More: 78 die, 4,339 more test positive for coronavirus in Pakistan in past 24 hours

Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani issued a list of the port city’s sensitive areas that witnessed lockdown from 7:00 pm for a period of fourteen days to contain the spread of the infection.

The decision was made on the recommendation of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) that issued a list of 20 cities identified as coronavirus hotspots across Pakistan.

“A total of 20 cities across Pakistan have been identified as having likely increase in ratio/speed of infection which needs restrictive measures for containment,” a statement issued by the NCOC read.

Comments

comments