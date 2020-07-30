Sindh govt releases SOPs for Eidul Azha

KARACHI: The Sindh government has released the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for Eidul Azha prayers and other public places, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The provincial authorities asked citizens to offer Eidul Azha special prayer in grounds and ordered to follow the 20-point SOPs during the festival which would come into effect from August 1.

According to the notification issued by the home department, aerial firing and picnics on beaches will be banned, whereas, Section 144 will be fully implemented and concerned police stations will take action against violators.

Moreover, the local authorities will spot localities for offering Eidul Azha prayer besides making special security arrangements. The Sindh home department sent the notification to the commissioners and deputy commissioners.

Earlier, the Sindh government had released the union council-wise list of pre-designated places in all districts for slaughtering sacrificial animals as per standard operating procedures (SOPs) against COVID-19 during the Eidul Azha festival.

The collective sacrificial points were designated in each union council in order to discourage slaughtering animals on roads and streets in the wake of the decisions taken by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Comments

comments