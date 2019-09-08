Sindh govt, WB spending $1.9bn on uplift of Karachi: Saeed Ghani  

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Information Saeed Ghani on Sunday said that the provincial government in collaboration with the World Bank spending $1.9 billion for the development works in Karachi, ARY News reported.

Saeed Ghani, while criticizing Prime Minister Imran Khan over constituting a committee for Karachi, Saeed Ghani said that the Sindh government was spending Rs22 billion over provision of quality health facilities in the metropolis.

He said that they would replace water and sewerage lines in the city and launching two new projects of transportation in Karachi.

On the occasion, the minister demanded of the Centre to release Rs162bn for Karachi and approve 1200 cusec water for the city. Saeed Ghani said that action should be taken against federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaid for spreading garbage and pollution in Karachi.

Read More: PM Imran Khan directs continuation of ‘Clean Karachi’ campaign

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed concerned authorities to continue ‘Clean Karachi’ campaign besides assuring maximum support by the federal government.

PM Khan had issued the directives while chairing a high-level meeting pertains to the issues of the seaside city Karachi. The participants of the meeting had reviewed the Karachi cleanliness campaign and the progress of other development projects.

Comments

comments