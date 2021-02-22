Sindh govt seeks details of teachers who secured plea bargain deal with NAB

KARACHI: Sindh education department has sought details of teachers who have availed from the plea bargain facility of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to evade action against them over corruption charges, ARY NEWS reported on Monday.

According to details, the education ministry has conveyed an emergency handout to the district education officers in the province, asking them to provide details of the teachers who have availed from the NAB facility.

The DEOs have been directed to submit the performas filled by the teachers within two days.

It further informed that the action was taken on the directives of the Sindh High Court (SHC) that has asked the provincial government to submit these details within 30 days.

Disciplinary action was also sought against teachers who have availed from the plea bargain option as the handout read that the action against them would be taken on a priority basis.

It is pertinent to mention here that a similar directive was issued from the provincial authorities on December 16 in which the Sindh government sought details of the provincial officials and employees who have secured a plea bargain deal with the National Accountability Authority (NAB) to escape from proceedings in corruption cases.

According to details, the provincial government has issued a form to separate departments, seeking details of the officials who secured a plea bargain deal with the NAB.

The departments have been directed to fill the form and return it within two days.

The directives in this regard have also been issued to chairman planning and development, senior member board of revenue, additional chief secretary, commissioners, and administrative secretaries.

Inspector-General of Police (IG) Sindh has also been sent a similar form to get details on officials in the police department regarding their plea bargain deals.

The directives noted that the details had to be submitted to the Sindh High Court (SHC) by December 21.

