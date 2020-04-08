KARACHI: Sindh Government on Wednesday announced that the prevalent novel coronavirus related lockdown in the province will be made stricter on account of Shab-e-Barat, ARY News reported.

Sindh government has asked the people to observe the day of religious reverence at home and offer prayers from the safety of their residential confines.

Traditionally, people visit their departed loved ones graves and offer prayers for their afterlife but due to the coronavirus pandemic, Sindh government has strictly prohibited the activity.

Sindh government spokesperson said that the people intending to make their way to the cemeteries will be stopped and asked to go back, no such action will be allowed which could gather a possible crowd at one place at one time.

Those that are found disobeying the protocol would have to deal with the legal consequences of their actions, said the Provincial government spokesperson.

Yesterday, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah expressed his annoyance over outpouring of people on various roads and shops in the province despite ongoing lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic.

He directed the law enforcement authorities to implement lockdown in the province. “I want a strict lockdown in place as it happened during the first seven days of the shutdown,” he said while issuing directives for stricter implementation on closure orders in the province during consultative meeting of provincial cabinet members.

He said that no one should be allowed to roam freely without any reason.

