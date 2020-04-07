KARACHI: The Sindh government on Tuesday decided to bring an ordinance in order to provide relief to people amid the province-wide lockdown due to novel coronavirus, ARY News reported.

The decision was taken in an emergency meeting chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah here in Karachi. The meeting was attended by senior provincial ministers.

The meeting decided to provide relief to people of Sindh and also making lockdown stricter amid the coronavirus pandemic. CM Murad has directed his Advisor on Law Murtaza Wahab to prepare an ordinance in this regard.

It was also agreed in meeting to take strict action against owners of mills found involved in the violation of lockdown. The cabinet members informed the meeting that the owner of the well-known textile factory was recently arrested after he violated the lockdown orders amid coronavirus pandemic.

The meeting decided to seal factories defying government orders as well besides arresting the owner of that particular factory.

The meeting also formed a committee under the leadership of Minister for Education Saeed Ghani to decide matters related to the reduction in school fees.

Moreover, Murad Ali Shah also ordered IGP Sindh and chief secretary to strict lockdown across the province.

Earlier in the day, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah confirmed that 16 more people have recovered from the COVID-19 in Karachi.

Charing a meeting in Karachi, the chief minister Murad Ali Shah said that as many as 309 patients have recovered from COVID-19 thus far. He said that 54 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Tuesday, taking the provincial tally to 986.

Murad Ali Shah further said that one more patient has died from the novel coronavirus today, while overall 10219 coronavirus tests had been conducted in the province so far.

As per breakup, 16 of the deceased were from Karachi and 2 deaths were reported in Hyderabad.

As many as 662 people are under treatment in the various hospitals of the province, he added. Sindh CM also paid tribute to Dr Qadir Somroo who lost his life due to coronavirus on Monday night.

