Sindh govt to launch ‘grand’ operation to vaccinate stray dogs

KARACHI: The Sindh government has hammered out a plan to curb the growing population of stray dogs across the province.

A “grand operation” will be launched next week to vaccinate stray dogs, according to the local government department secretary Roshan Ali Shaikh.

He said there will be no stray dogs in the province after a period of five to eight years, adding PC-1 of the “Street Dog Population and Rabies Control Programme” would be presented to a technical committee on the coming Monday.

Shaikh said that the conventional method of killing dogs is also being used across the province. “But we cannot kill all the dogs. That is a cruel way,” he said.

Sindh is the first province to launch a modern technique to deal with the issue of stray dogs with the involvement of government officials, he added.

According to Sindh Health Minister Azra Pechuho, over 92,000 dog bite cases have been reported across Sindh thus far this year.

