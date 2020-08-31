KARACHI: Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said on Monday that government will rebuild the Karachi’s infrastructure after record downpours disrupted city’s normal life, ARY News reported.

Sindh information minister, in a statement here on Monday, said that the provincial government will make up for the losses caused by the heavy rains in the metropolis.

“The provincial government stands with flood-affected people of Sindh and will not leave them alone in this difficult times,” said Nasir Hussain Shah.

He further said that the government will announce the development packages for rain-affected cities of Sindh and evaluating the devastation caused by floods and rainfall.

Read More: CM Sindh directs to evacuate people from rain-hit areas of the province

It is pertinent to mention here that Karachiites are still suffering the miseries of accumulated waters, choked sewerage lines and long hours power outages since the three days after the spell of torrential rains that caused urban flooding in many areas adjacent to drainage rivers.

The recent spell of rain and thundershowers caused flash floods in various low-lying areas, however, the citizens found no way out from the troubles of blocked sewerage lines to drain rainwater occupying their homes, shops, communities and roads.

Also Read: PDMA issues alert of heavy rain in parts of Sindh including Karachi

Even the posh areas with developed infrastructure such as defence, too suffer at the hands of poor drainage system and choked sewerage with many roads across defence continue to look like water pools.

Comments

comments