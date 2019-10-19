Sindh govt to dispatch vehicles number plates to owners homes

KARACHI: The Sindh govt on Saturday decides to dispatch vehicles registration number plates to the owners homes in the province, ARY News reported.

In this context, Sindh govt’s Excise and Taxation Secretary Abdul Haleem Shaikh said over 17,000 vehicles registration number plates are lying with the department from last three years, but citizens are not bothering to receive them.

“We have decided to dispatch number plates to the owners home in the province”, he said and added that citizens will be charged extra against the service.

Shaikh said thousands of vehicles are running in the province under fake registration numbers the department catches bulk of them in the crackdown after every six months.

Earlier this month, the Excise Department of Sindh govt had decided to introduce new, technologically advanced number plates for vehicles and motorbikes with Ajrak logos by the year 2020.

Abdul Haleem Shaikh had ordered the manufacturing of such number plates, installed with chips and Ajrak logos, for 300,000 automobiles and motorbikes in the first phase.

Earlier in Sep, it emerged that 15,000 vehicles of various government organizations and departments are being used without their original registration number plates.

The Excise Department confirmed that different departments of the Sindh government have not received original number plates for the allotted automobiles. Under the Sindh police, 8,000 government vehicles do not bear original number plates, according to the report.

Mostly, the vehicles belong to senior officers which were being used either with fancy or duplicate number plates.

