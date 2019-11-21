Sindh govt decides to launch ‘war against stray dogs’

KARACHI: Sindh government on Thursday finally decided to launch a war against stray dogs, after an uproar over increasing deaths from dog-bite incidents in the province, ARY NEWS reported.

The decision was taken from the provincial local government department on Thursday. The project named ‘War against stray dogs’ will emphasize on training staffers of the local councils to capture and sterilize the stray dogs.

Several non-governmental organizations will also be part of the project and would provide funding and technical assistance required for the campaign.

Divulging details of the project, Secretary Local Government Roshan Ali Shaikh said that the province is going to launch a comprehensive plan against stray dogs.

“We will be adopting procedures followed in the modern world to counter stray dogs,” he said.

According to Sindh Health Minister Azra Pechuho, over 92,000 dog bite cases have been reported across Sindh thus far this year.

Around seven dogs attacked a child in the north-west city of the Sindh province, Larkana, inflicting severe injuries at the face, ARY News reported on November 15.

The incident was reported at Otha roundabout in Larkana. The boy was initially taken to the Chandka Medical Hospital in Larkana, a city that also happens to be a stronghold of the ruling party in Sindh, Pakistan People’s Party.

However, the doctors at the hospital refused to treat the child due to severe injuries and asked the relatives to take him away to any hospital in Karachi, capital of the province and around 450 kilometres away from Larkana.

The boy is undergoing treatment at National Institue of Child Health (NICH) in Karachi and his condition is said to be improving after a 10-member doctors’ body is taking care of him on the directives of provincial authorities.

