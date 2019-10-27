Sindh govt committed to increase women labor force: moot

KARACHI: Sindh Government was committed to increase the women labor force participation with the inclusion of Home Based Workers’(HBWs), said parliamentarians at a seminar organized by Home Net Pakistan in collaboration with the Government of Sindh in connection with the Home-Based Workers Day.

Addressing the occasion Secretary women Development, Alia Shahid said that Sindh govt in order to empower the HBWs of the province was committed to taking forward the strengthening of the HBWs at all levels.

She said that the Notification of the women’s economic empowerment council will address the gaps in order to address a smooth pathway for the economic empowerment of the women across sectors.

Sindh Parliamentarians demanded speedy finalization of the Rules of Business for the HBWs Act which was approved by the Sindh Assembly on May 2018. Since then the Rules of business for the implementation of the Act are delayed.

Addressing the occasion minister for women development Shala Raza said that Sindh government was committed for the HBWs cause and is ahead of other provinces by having the law for HBWs and implementation plan with registration mechanism.

“We are seriously linking up the HBWs with other streams of women empowerment network at the district level in order to bring them to a level where they are able to take their decisions and for the community benefit.”

“Sindh now has support from Japan for the empowerment of HBWs and we will take the learnings from this to the initiative for strengthening the home workers and the development of their products for better businesses,” she added.

Speaking on the occasion Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) MPA, Nusrat SeherAbbasi, said that the HBWs law has been one of the significant achievement

Ume Laila Azhar, Executive Director HomeNet Pakistan shared the present status of the HBWs Act which is awaiting the implementation plan.

She said the Labour department has developed the rules of business which is awaited. She also highlighted the importance the having a approved plan of action for ensuring the implementation of the Law in true sense.

She presented the successes of the program where a cadre of leadership has been developed for mobilization . She also stressed the need for the establishment of the Provincial council as envisioned in the law.

Mahnaz Rahman, from Aurat Foundation, said that with the support of UN Women, HomeNet Pakistan implemented the project with the support of Aurat Foundation and has yielded positive results

Other MPAs who attended were, Mangla Sharma, HeerSoho, ShahazadWaliTanzilaHabibiba, AddebaArif, Sarwat Fatima.

