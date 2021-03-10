Sindh sets Rs2000 per maund wheat support price for current harvest

KARACHI: The government of Sindh has declared Wednesday the support price for a maund of wheat to be Rs2000 for the next harvest season of 2020-21, ARY News reported.

According to the notification released to that effect by the food department of Sindh, a hundred kilo of wheat has the new support price of Rs5000 from the upcoming harvesting season.

Earlier last month in a similar development, a meeting of the Sindh cabinet fixed the wheat procurement target of the province at 1.4 million tons.

READ: Sindh Cabinet fixes 1.4 mln tons wheat procurement target

The provincial cabinet session chaired by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah also approved the purchase of 80 percent PP bags and 20 pct jute bags.

Food Minister, Hari Ram Kishori Lal, informed the cabinet about the availability of 0.8 mln tons of wheat in food department stocks. “Sufficient wheat stock is available with the food department till the new crop,” the minister said. Provincial cabinet refuted allegations of the wheat hoarding against Sindh from the federal officials. “The wheat crisis in the country, was caused by missing six million tons from the wheat stocks of Punjab,” the Sindh cabinet session claimed.

Comments

comments