Sindh has capacity, capability to deal with COVID-19 patients influx: Azra Pechuho

KARACHI: Minister for Health Sindh Azra Pechuho on Tuesday in a video message lamented the residents of Sindh for not coming to health centers within time after visible coronavirus symptoms, ARY News reported.

The minister said that people with coronavirus symptoms are making their way to hospitals when the infection has fully taken over rather than getting themselves checked in the infancy of the virus.

She said that patients with severe breathing problems are coming into the hospitals where they have minimal chances of survival at this late a stage of infection.

Pechuho said that people with a history of diabetes, asthma or blood-pressure should visit their nearest healthcare center the moment they see any symptoms related to novel coronavirus.

Sindh has the capability and capacity to look after it’s people, Azra Fazal Pechuho also added that till date hospitals in Sindh have more beds than patients and it could deal with an influx.

Earlier in the day, Sheikh Zaid Women’s Hospital reported the death of a new mother who had given birth two days prior while diagnosed with coronavirus.

According to details, the female patient was a resident of Madeji town in Shikarpur, Sindh.

