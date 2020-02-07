ACLC approached to recover govt vehicles from retired health officials  

KARACHI: Sindh health department on Friday approached the Anti Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) to recover government vehicles in possession of the retired health officials, ARY NEWS reported.

In a letter written to the ACLC from the provincial health department, it was asked from the police authority to trace the location of vehicles that included three Hilux double cabin vehicles and three cars.

It said in the letter that the health officials took away with the vehicles after retiring from the service. “Repeated reminders have been sent to them to return the vehicles but it had fallen on the deaf ears,” the letter said.

According to a report in October 2018, scores of Sindh government-owned luxury vehicles being used by those not entitled to keep a government car.

According to reports, around 26 pricey government vehicles being used by former provincial ministers, advisers and other officials not entitled to keep them.

Former Sindh minister Sharjeel Memon, who is presently in jail, also holding a government vehicle out of the way, sources said.

Former assembly members and senators affiliated with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) also enjoying the perk they are not entitled for.

Those holding government vehicles illegally also included former provincial advisers and special assistants Arshad Mughal, Taimur Sial and Imtiaz Mallah.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has ordered the concerned former officials repeatedly for return of the government cars but failed to get back these vehicles.

Earlier, Sindh Chief Secretary had issued orders for the return of luxury and bulletproof government vehicles in three days but not a single person heed the order and returned vehicles despite ultimatum.

Recently an audit report of the Auditor General also revealed that 56 vehicles of the provincial government were allocated to persons not eligible to keep these cars.

