Sindh Healthcare Commission to sue anti corruption department

KARACHI: Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sindh Healthcare Commission Dr. Minhaj Qidwai Tuesday announced to take legal action against anti-corruption Sindh, ARY News reported.

A team of anti-corruption East, last week, had raided Sindh Healthcare Commission Office over complaints of financial irregularities.

Addressing a press conference, Dr. Qidwai strongly denounced the attempts to malign Sindh Healthcare Commission’s reputation. He ruled out impression of any notices served by the anti-corruption Sindh to the commission and added that no office was sealed, either.

He claimed that the commission had recently sealed a unit of a private medical facility in the metropolis after recovering expired items and was facing pressure from the influential to reopen the closed unit.

Last week, a team of anti-corruption East had claimed to seal commission’s office situated at FTC building in the metropolis after seizing the record.

Deputy Director Anti Corruption East Zameer Abbasi had said financial irregularities were found in the budget of the Healthcare commission.

“The officials were involved in the embezzlement of funds”, he had said and added that concerned officials had been served notices to clear their stance into the matter.

