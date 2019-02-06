SHC dissatisfied with Sindh IG, Prosecutor General’s reports on pending cases

Karachi: The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Syed Kaleem Imam and the Prosecutor General Sindh Ayaz Tunio on Wednesday furnished their reports in Sindh High Court on the status of A-class cases pending in the province, however, they failed to satisfy the court, ARY News reported.

A single SHC bench headed by Justice Salahuddin Panhwar heard the case. The IGP Sindh’s report informed the court that throughout the province, 54,400 cases were pending whereas Prosecutor General’s report put the number at 88,211.

A-class cases are those in which the accused are unknown or untraceable.

The court expressed its dissatisfaction over the record produced noting that 46,000 cases alone were pending in three districts of Karachi.

“The concerned officials have not implemented with seriousness this court’s directives”, the bench observed.

The court said that the IGP’s report on A-class cases was not comprehensive.

“Additional Inspector General (AIG) Legal is unaware of the number of A-class cases in the province”, the court observed, saying that the AIG Legal had failed to assist the court.

“Magistrates and the Police are responsible for keeping the record of cases up to date”, the court noted.

Justice Panhwar ordered the concerned officials to include A-class cases in the cause list every 15 days.

He also directed the [lower] courts to summon Investigation Officers (IO) and aggrieved parties in such cases. He also ordered the uploading of case records of district courts and the High Court on websites.

Justice Panhwar directed the IGP Sindh to establish investigation cells on provincial, divisional and district levels whereas the AIG Karachi was directed to furnish a report on A-class cases in Karachi separately.

The court also directed the chairman of National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) to assist the police by providing information that may help the police in their investigations.

The court also directed the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), Special Investigation United (SIU) and Anti-violent Crime Cell (AVCC) to furnish the records available with them.

Earlier on January 25, the Sindh High Court had expressed its reservations over an incomplete report by police officials regarding A-class cases and had directed the provincial police chief to furnish a comprehensive report on the matter by February 6 (today).

