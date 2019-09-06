Sindh High Court frees man jailed for years over false identity

KARACHI: Sindh High Court on Friday freed a man imprisoned in jail under false murder charges for years, ARY News reported.

Abdullah Shar from Ghotki had been imprisoned in murder cases in place of the wanted culprit under false identity.

The bench was informed that the man was told that he required an identity card for a property matter. A fake identity card for him made with the name of Mehrab Shar in collusion with the concerned officers.

Mehrab Shar was wanted to police in three cases of murder and other cases in year 2011.

Subsequently Abdullah Shar was arrested for the crimes committed by Mehrab Shar and the man was in jail for last several years without hope for justice.

Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M Sheikh hearing plight of the man, ordered his immediate release after he was proven innocent. What the investigation officer was doing for last three years, Justice Shaikh asked.

The court also expressed dissatisfaction over the statement submitted by the SSP Sukkur and ordered the police officer to submit a statement on oath in the court.

The plight of an innocent man brought tears in eyes of the people present in the courtroom.

The Justice ordered immediate removal of handcuffs of Abdullah Shar in the courtroom and the court staff arranged breakfast and new clothes for the man.

Comments

comments