Sindh High Court hears illegal plots case against former D.G. KDA

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday ordered the National Accountability Bureau to submit report in court about evidence against former Director General KDA Nasir Abbas in a case of illegal allotment of plots, ARY News reported.

The bench ordered the NAB investigation officer and case officer to appear before the court on April 11 along with the case record.

The NAB prosecutor informed the court that Karachi Development Authority’s D.G. Nasir Abbas and other accused were selling government plots with forged lease documents. He claimed the NAB has gathered key evidence against the accused.

The court expressed its resentment over absence of the defence lawyer and ordered him to appear in the next hearing of the case.

NAB had filed references against former director general of KDA over charges of illegal allotment of government plots and illegally commercializing residential plots.

Nasir Abbas’s counsel in an early hearing said that his client was arrested before the investigation and even now there was no evidence of any misdeed against him.

The NAB investigation officer told the court that the bureau has evidence against Nasir Abbas, adding that accused had commercialized the residential plots while holding the top office of KDA and the related documents bearing his signatures.

