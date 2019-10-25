SHC set aside 14-year jail term in explosives case

KARACHI: A bench of Sindh High Court (SHC) set aside 14 years jail term of two accused awarded by a trial court in an explosives case, ARY News reported on Friday.

The high court declared jail sentence to accused Shahnawaz and Sheeraz as void and ordered their acquittal from the case.

The police had recovered hand grenade from the accused in 2018 and an FIR was registered at Malir police station against them.

The trial court found the charges proved against the two offenders in explosives case and handed each of them 14 years jail sentence.

The convicts challenged the trial court verdict in the high court.

The Sindh High Court granted the appeal and declared the trial court’s decision as null and void.

Comments

comments