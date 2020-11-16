Sindh home department staff to undergo COVID-19 tests after emergence of two cases

KARACHI: Sindh home department on Monday decided to conduct COVID-19 diagnosis tests of all of its staff after two of the officials tested positive for the coronavirus, ARY News reported.

As per details, Additional Home Secretary Sindh Usman Chachar and Staff Officer Saeedullah tested positive for the COVID-19. Both the officials are currently in isolation.

Chachar said he has quarantined himself at home after being confirmed with the deadly disease and added that he is feeling pain and weakness.

Sindh home department has closed entry of the general public at the Arms Licence branch after the cases of coronavirus in the department.

The cases of coronavirus in Sindh are rapidly increasing and earlier in the day Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah was also confirmed battling with the disease.

In his initial statement, Shah said he is not experiencing any other symptoms of the disease other than low-grade fever.

Meanwhile, the doctors have advised Sindh cabinet members to go through COVID-19 tests as they have been in contact with Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah.

The number of coronavirus cases is on the rise across the country as 2,128 fresh infections have been reported in the last 24 hours

