Sindh Assembly recommends honorary MBBS degree for Nimrah Baig

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly passed a resolution recommending honorary MBBS degree for Nimrah Baig, a female student of Dow Medical College who was killed few days earlier during an an exchange of fire between police and suspected robbers in North Karachi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The resolution was jointly tabled by Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) legislator Wasim Qureshi and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) law maker Heer Ismail Sohu in the provincial assembly.

Wasim Qureshi was of the view that Nimrah Baig’s family members wanted to see her as a doctor but the incident shattered their dreams.

On the occasion, MQM-P leder Khawaja Izharul Hassan raised questions over training of police officials and added that Nimrah Baig had lost her life due to the untrained police officials.

Earlier, the investigation committee, on February 23, had met with the family members of deceased female medical student Nimrah Baig and recorded their statements.

The two-member probe team, comprising of Noman Siddique and Samiullah Soomro had condoled with the bereaved family and assured them of speedy justice. They also visited the crime scene and recorded the statements of eyewitnesses.

It is pertinent to mention here that Nimrah Baig’s father and grandfather had also served in police force. The probe committee will submit its investigation report to the IGP within three days.

