KARACHI: Secretary of the provincial human rights department Badar Jameel Mendro has gone missing, according to his family.

His wife, talking to ARY News, said there is no clue to her spouse’s whereabouts since yesterday, adding that she has asked Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to trace and bring him back.

She said Badar Jameel left for office yesterday at 10:30 am. After office, she said, her husband told her over phone that he was going towards the DHA. Since then there is no information about his location, she added.

The secretary’s wife said she had not talked to him since Friday evening.

On the other hand, police officials claimed they called the missing secretary but he didn’t provide information about his location.

Citing initial investigation, they said Badar Jameel Mendro has not come towards the Defence area as last location of his cellphone has been traced in the distral Central.

Meanwhile, the chief minister has reportedly taken notice of the disappearance of the provincial secretary and has sought a report from the Inspector General of Sindh police, Anti-Corruption Establishment and other law enforcement agencies in this regard.

He directed the Sindh police chief to ensure swift recovery of Mendro if this is a kidnapping case. If he has been arrested, his arrest be decalred, he instructed.

It is noteworthy that the provincial secretary faces graft charges as he had recently obtained pre-arrest bail in a case related to award of contracts.

